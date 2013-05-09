Columbia Dentist Dr. Rashmi Parmar and Evelyn Bates of Parmar Dentistry Nominated for Community Service Award

Clarksville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Clarksville and Columbia dentist Dr. Rashmi Parmar and business administrator Evelyn Bayles of Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry have each been nominated for the Excellence in Community Service Award by The Arc of Howard County, Maryland.



Dr. Parmar and Mrs. Bayles attended the Celebration of Excellence award ceremony held on Wednesday, May 8, 2013 at the Bain Center in Columbia, MD, an annual awards event run The Arc of Howard County. The awards program was held from 7:30 to 9pm, followed by a brief annual meeting, and refreshments.



Members of the community in Howard County are nominated for helping to achieve the organization's longstanding mission: "Achieving full community life for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities — one person at a time."



Dr. Parmar has been proudly serving the local community as a leading Columbia dentist for more than 20 years, beginning in 1991. She is a member of many leading organizations and has completed several post-doctoral courses and programs.



Mrs. Bayles also has more than two decades of experience in the field of dental office management, and coordinates patient care for Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry.



Together, they continue to eagerly participate in as many community organizations and outreach programs as possible, giving back to local individuals and families, and are honored to be recognized by The Arc of Howard County with such a nomination.



Dr. Parmar's Excellence in Community Service Award nomination isn't the only occasion for which she has been recently recognized as an award winning dentist. Clarksville, Maryland residents should also be familiar with her recent designation as a Master Dental Sleep Physician from the Elite Dental Institute's Annual Collaborative Sleep Symposium. This was the first occasion for which the MDSP designation was awarded, making Dr. Parmar an innovator and leader in the field.



For more information on Columbia dentist Dr. Parmar, her commitment to the community and the best and most innovative treatments, visit Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry online at ParmarDMD.com, or call 410.531.5639 to speak with a member of the team directly.



About Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

