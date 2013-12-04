Columbia Missouri Real Estate Firm Releases Innovative Website Featuring HD Virtual Reality Tours

Jefferson City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Columbia Real Estate, recognized for their innovative and customer-friendly approach to buying and selling real estate in Columbia, Missouri, recently announced that they have launched an entirely new website featuring High Definition Virtual Reality (HDVR) tours of homes for sale, customizable search listings, and area and neighborhood descriptions. Columbia Real Estate takes pride in their in-depth knowledge of Columbia markets, neighborhoods, communities and subdivisions, which means buyers can rely on professionals rather than having to conduct their own extensive research before purchasing a home.



Columbia Real Estate’s High Definition Virtual Reality tours are the gold standard in online real estate marketing, having superseded the sometimes glitchy and unreliable online tours that were once considered the industry standard. High Definition Virtual Reality tours allow prospective buyers to get a feeling of actually moving through the house and being on the property by providing a more realistic representation than any other method available online.



Another great aspect of High Definition Virtual Reality tours is that they can be posted online and shared through social media sites in order to reach the maximum number of people. “At Columbia Real Estate, we make your listing stand out and look its very best online, because the internet is the fastest way to bring buyers to your home,” an article on the Columbia Real Estate website noted.



Columbia Real Estate also offers a unique pricing option known as the Dual Agency special, which features a reduction of the usual 6 percent listing fee to just 4 percent when both the buyer and seller are represented by Columbia Real Estate.



Columbia Real Estate’s mission is to make selling a home or finding a new place to live as easy as possible on the buyer while ensuring complete satisfaction with the resulting purchase or sale. “This is my second time using Wendy as a realtor. Her service, passion and attention to detail is second to none. Wendy is not only a master at what she does, she cares about the people and families she represents,” a testimonial from the Columbia Real Estate website noted.



About Columbia Real Estate

Columbia Real Estate is a boutique real estate company with a team of agents who have the market expertise to specialize in relocation counseling, all while providing the personal attention customers expect. The Columbia Real Estate site helps customize searches for listings, find area and neighborhood descriptions and more. Columbia Real Estate goes above and beyond traditional methods of buying and selling real estate, using a unique combination of High Definition Virtual Reality tours and social media to help customers sell their property quickly, or find the home of their dreams. Combine that with Columbia Real Estate’s unique Dual Agency model and a flat fee option for properties listed for more than $300,000 and the result is modern methods at a reasonable cost. For more information, please visit www.columbiarealestate.com.