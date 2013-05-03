Columbia Pest Control Announces Environmentally Safe Pest Control

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Columbia Pest Control, a Portland based pest control company, has announced its commitment to further the company’s role in serving the community by solving all types of pest control problems with environmentally safe means.



Common pest problems include, but are not limited to fleas, bedbugs, mice, rats, cockroaches, silverfish, bees, wasps, carpenter ants, odorous house ants, fruit flies, spiders, squirrels and skunks.



Columbia Pest Control now offers the most up to date environmentally safe pest control services and practices. Small animals such as squirrels, chipmunks, and related creatures are removed and relocated through a humane, non-lethal, trap and release method. The company has announced its mission to solve customer's pest control problems with the least amount of harm to the animal.



Additionally, the company assures those looking for eco safe pest control that the company utilizes environmentally substances on insects in order to ensure the customer’s family, pets and plants will not be harmed. Safety and health are Columbia Pest Control’s top priorities.



“This is a great company.” said Bill S., a customer from Portland Oregon. “I have used Columbia pest control for my home as well as several rental properties I own. In one case I had a very difficult carpenter ant infestation and when Columbia treated it, the ants were gone immediately and never returned.”



The Portland pest control company has a strong reputation within their community as the top pest control company in the area, and is now focusing on the environmentally friendly aspect of the business.



As the leader in pest control Portland, the company has an extensive client list which includes warehouses, schools, restaurants, income properties, nursing homes, hospitals, manufacturing plants and literally thousands of residential homes.



For more information on pest control Portland, Oregon or surrounding areas, or to book an estimate for Portland pest control services, visit their website at www.columbiapestcontrol.com.



About Columbia Pest Control Inc

Columbia Pest Control has offered fast, dependable, and environmentally safe pest control, eradication services, and maintenance plans throughout the greater Portland, OR area for over 30 years.



For more information about Columbia Pest Control, or for additional media enquiries, contact Mike Giskaas at



Columbia Pest Control

Email: info@columbiapestcontrol.com

Portland, Oregon

URL: http://www.columbiapestcontrol.com