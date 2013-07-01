Columbia Pest Control Announces Peace of Mind Maintenance Programs

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Columbia Pest Control, a Portland based pest control company, has recently announced its “Peace of Mind” maintenance programs.



The “Peace of Mind” maintenance program was created to help home owners maintain their pest-free home, ensuring the pests never return. Within the Peace of Mind maintenance program, pests are taken care of in an environmentally safe manner which uses proper IPM (Integrated Pest Management) practices. Services are offer monthly, quarterly and annually.



According to the company’s recent announcement, their monthly services include a thorough inspection of the structures on the property as well as vegetation in the immediate surroundings. Monthly maintenance services are recommended as when the seasons change new pests may emerge.



With the quarterly service, Columbia Pest Control inspects the area once every 90 days, which works well for those on a tight budget.



A minimum annual inspection is recommended for all building owners, as it will reduce the likelihood of pest problems.



Many companies have clients sign a long term contact; however Columbia Pest Control does not.



Columbia Pest Control now offers the most up to date environmentally safe pest control services. High quality eco safe chemicals are used when exterminating these pests, in order to ensure the customers family, home, pets and plants are not harmed. In addition the company offers safe removal is for small animals and rodents to ensure the animals are not harmed, which also gives home owners peace of mind.



Columbia Pest Control is a leader within their industry and their community, and is located in Portland, Oregon. The company boasts an extensive client list which includes warehouses, schools, restaurants, income properties, nursing homes, hospitals, manufacturing plants and literally thousands of residential homes.



