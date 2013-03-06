Columbia Pest Control Continues Dependable, Environmentally Safe Service Throughout Portland, OR

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Columbia Pest Control, Inc. of Portland, Oregon, building on over 20 years of experience, announces that it continues to provide fast, dependable, and environmentally safe services and maintenance plans. In addition to pest control Portland Oregon , the company will conduct pest control services in the Vancouver metropolitan area; Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties in Oregon; and Clark County in Washington.



Eradicating termites, carpenter ants, roaches, or bed bugs is part of the job. Portland pest control experts are also skilled at flea control and controlling rats and mice, German cockroaches, spiders, and boxelder bugs. They can also rid properties of carpet beetles, meal moths, silverfish and firebrats, bees and wasps, and squirrels.



For pest control Oregon residents can rely on, services begin with comprehensive inspections; all inspectors are trained in treating residential, commercial, and industrial facilities and are licensed and insured. Wood destroying organism inspections can be conducted in properties for sale or which are up for refinancing. While one-time treatments are offered to customers, the company also conducts monthly or bi-monthly services, in addition to quarterly and annual treatments as part of its Portland pest control services.



Service is also provided in a number of different properties. Homes and offices can be freed of pests, but Columbia Pest Control, Inc. has been successful in treating manufacturing plants, warehouses, schools, restaurants, nursing homes, hospitals, and more. These services for pest control Portland OR also address sanitation, mechanical control, and on-going evaluation. Traps will be used where possible, particular for managing a squirrel problem.



To ensure the best service quality in Portland or pest control services Vancouver properties need, employees undergo regular training and attend seminars to stay on top of the current industry issues. The company provides full home inspections; being closely affiliated with the real estate market helps it be most thorough and compliant with the latest standards. It is a leader in providing eco safe pest control throughout the area.



About Columbia Pest Control, Inc.

Columbia Pest Control, Inc., established in 1989, has been a leader in the pest control industry for over 20 years. The company has devoted itself to being a part of the community and eliminating, managing, and maintaining pest problems in just about any kind of property. Contact information for local offices, and more details on the company’s many pest control services, can be found at http://www.columbiapestcontrol.com



