Columbia Pest Control Offers Great Portland Oregon Pest Control Measures to Keep Pests Away

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Pests can wreak real havoc in people’s life dirtying their homes and also making them very sick. Pests can make room for themselves in multifamily housings or apartments that are too crowded or thickly populated. People are often driven crazy by household pests like rats, squirrels, moles, cockroaches, ants, termite, bed bugs, spiders, wasps, carpet beetles, flies, mosquitoes, house mice and so on. Pests can ruin many things in the house such as food and grains, documents, clothing, wood structures, wiring etc.



Pests can make people seriously ill because they are often the carriers of many dangerous diseases. For instance a disease called plague is known to be a rat borne disease. Dengue, Malaria, and West Nile are diseases due to mosquito bites. Flies can cause diseases like cholera and typhoid. Pest control thus is of utmost importance if people wish to save their houses as well as their health. Columbia Pest Control is a leading pest control company in Portland Oregon. The company offers the best and environmentally safe pest control Portland Oregon measures.



Columbia Pest Control offers speedy and dependable pest control services across the metropolitan areas of Vancouver and greater Portland. The company has more than 30 years of experience in pest eradication and is today one of the most reputed pest control companies in Oregon. The company not only keeps away pests but also helps its customers with pest control maintenance plans so that the pests don’t come back again to torment their lives. Among the customers of this reputed pest control Portland company, there are house owners, big and small businesses, property management enterprises and so on. ‘Customers can reach Columbia Pest Control anytime during the normal working hours over telephone. There also is a voice messaging center for customers in case they are unable to reach the company. Using voice messaging, customers can leave their name and contact number and the customer care representative will call them back as soon as possible’ says one proud employee.



The company offers two kinds of Portland pest control services: residential and commercial. In either case the company will send a skilled service technician to inspect the source of pest infestation. Once the inspection is done, the technician will suggest the most suitable pest control and prevention plan. The company handles commercial pest control Portland OR projects in several schools, hospitals, churches etc. Some of the major services offered by the company include inspection of termite & reporting, investigation of biting insects & reporting, spider web and wasp nest removal etc.



