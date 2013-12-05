Columbia Plastic Surgeon Offering Newest Treatments for Men and Women

Columbia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Plastic surgery has only grown in popularity over the years. People want to stay younger for longer and plastic surgery provides the results most desire. What once was a female dominated industry, men are starting to trickle into plastic surgery clinics and get a few adjustments to their appearance as well.



The secret to successful plastic surgery is found in the plastic surgeon. For people living in Columbia, MD, the secret to great plastic surgery lies with Dr. Sarah Mess . Dr. Mess offers incredible plastic surgery options, from face and skin to breast augmentation to Botox®. Whatever a person may be searching for in their appearance, Dr. Mess is more than able to provide surgery to add more appeal.



Dr. Mess offers these plastic surgery services in Columbia:



-Skin: offers FDA approved Exilis, which is a non-invasive treatment for wrinkles.



-Fat Transfer: fill in depressions or furrows located in certain areas like the lips and cheeks.



-Botox®: the number one FDA-approved, minimally-invasive treatment used for the temporary reduction of moderate to severe wrinkles.



-Tummy Tuck: achieving a flat stomach can be difficult, yet it’s highly desired. A tummy tuck can remove loose skin and fat to achieve a firm and well-defined stomach.



-Coolsculpting: helping people lose exercise-resistant fat bulges like love handles.



-Breast Augmentation: boosting the overall look, feel and appeal of breasts with silicone or saline implants.



Sometimes it’s impossible to get rid of unwanted fat and weight, and the only option is plastic surgery. This approach shouldn’t be disregarded or viewed as a last approach to getting rid of fat. Plastic surgery is safer than it ever has been and many treatments are less invasive than they were in previous years.



Dr. Mess has the education and industry experience to provide excellent results for all patients, both male and female. In tune with the latest advances and trends, Dr. Mess capitalizes on the best in the industry and incorporates the newest techniques into her surgeries.



A simple evaluation can help a patient determine the treatment they may need and how they can fix the issues they have been struggling with for years. Receive a boost of health and confidence from Dr. Mess and her plastic surgery in Columbia .



About Dr. Sarah Mess

Dr. Sarah Mess provides plastic surgery in Columbia, MD for both men and women. She provides a full line of plastic surgery approaches for all body styles and shapes. Each approach is truly unique to the patient and created to enhance the body completely. Dr. Mess provides a boost of health and confidence for every patient she treats and is well known for her service.



Contact:

Dr. Sarah Mess

410.910.2350

10700 Charter Dr.

Suite 330

Columbia, MD 21044

http://www.sarahmessmd.com/