Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Columbia Sportswear Company in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Columbia Sportswear Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Portland, OR based Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada.



On October 29, 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company announced its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, Columbia Sportswear Company stated that net sales declined 23% year-over-year partly due to "approximately $45 million of Fall 2020 shipments shifting into fourth quarter 2020."



Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) declined from $99.23 per share on October 23, 2020 to $73.11 per share on October 30, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.