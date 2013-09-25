Columbus Entrepreneur Set to Unveil Revolutionary eCommerce Platform

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Espire Marketing, an independently-owned Columbus marketing &eCommerce firm, is set to unveil its revolutionary new ecommerce website solutionon Tuesday, October 1, 2013 at 1:00 pm, in the US Bank Conference Theater at the Ohio Union.



This full service eCommerce solution promises to dramatically reduce barriers to entry for online retailers, in part by providing automated deployment and optimization of product listings. By automating what has heretofore been a complex and time-consuming process, the platformgives retailers a fully optimized eCommerce solution at a price that is drastically less expensive to launch& maintainthan is currently available in the marketplace. The eCommerce platform provides for the first time a comprehensive solution for ecommerce development, optimization, marketing, & analytical growth.



This solution is different from other eCommerce solutions in the market in that it provides a fully developed eCommerce website, with a professional design, and optimized product data.



“Our goal as a company has always been to break down barriers for small businesses by providing extraordinary solutions at an affordable rate,” stated Founder & President Harrison Watson.“With the launch of this solution I’m quite confident that we’ve taken that goal and knocked it out of the park.”



In addition to being fully developed and optimized, the platform offers a marketing portal for businesses. This marketing portal will provide prospective clients with the ability to connect to world-class marketing services to help them build their business for affordable rates.



Espire will provide its own marketing services in this portal along with the services of other hand picked and proven providers of services which are not offered traditionally by Espire.



“The marketing portal will only be filled with companies that we know to be reputable and have a proven track record of providing top quality services to their clients,” said Mr. Watson. “We built [this platform] to give businesses a chance to compete with their larger competitors. Only the very best companies will be allowed to provide their services through our platform.”



The launch event is open to the public, and will be broadcast via live Internet feed at http://www.espiremarketing.org/next-phase-ecommerce-live/. The launch will be hosted and presented by Espire Marketing President Harrison Watson.



About Espire Marketing

Espire Marketing is an independently owned web marketing &eCommerce firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Originally started as a consulting firm to small businesses in Columbus, Espire Marketing has grown to help companies across the country from startups to major multi-million dollar corporations, obtain the marketing & web technologies to reach their goals.



For additional information, contact Robert T. Sills at 860-214-1306



Media Contact:

Robert T. Sills

Communications Director

860 214 1306

media@espiremarketing.org