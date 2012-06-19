Columbus Ohio Business Coach Launches Job Security Tele-Course

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Columbus business coach Mia Turpel will teach a six-session tele-course based on the book Career Ownership: Creating "Job Security" in Any Economy by Janine Moon. Both employees and job seekers can benefit from the course, which will help participants know and demonstrate their value and best position themselves where they can shine the brightest. The class will meet by phone every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. from July 10 through August 14th. For more information, visit http://www.performancesupportpartners.com/teleclasses/COT-120710.html.



The tele-courses will teach participants how to create job security for themselves in a global economy that is rapidly evolving. “Cradle-to-grave employment just doesn’t exist anymore,” says Turpel. “Many companies no longer budget for vocational development or training. So it’s up to you to chart your own course, and by the end of this six-week tele-course, you’ll know exactly how to do that.”



“In an economy like this, people who have jobs feel insecure, and people who are between jobs wonder where their career will go next,” says business and career coach Mia Turpel. “The concept of Career Ownership--pioneered by Master Certified Career Coach Janine Moon in her book of the same name--teaches you how to take control of your own career future. No matter what field you’re in, no matter how long you’ve been in your position, you can discover ways to actively manage your career rather than passively hope for the best.”



“Career Ownership starts with an honest self-assessment,” says Turpel. “That’s the first step in marketing yourself within an organization. Once you understand what you have to offer your employer, you’re in a better position to demonstrate your value and make yourself indispensable.”



The tele-courses will be presented using the MaestroConference conferencing system which allows participants to enjoy a dynamic and interactive tele-course experience. No traveling is necessary. Participants will also have access to a private online forum to get feedback from the instructor leader and each other.



For more information, or to register for Career Ownership: Creating "Job Security" in Any Economy, visit

http://www.performancesupportpartners.com/teleclasses/COT-120710.html or call (614) 245-0301.



About Mia Turpel

Mia Turpel is a business and career coach, speaker, project manager and trainer with over 25 years of experience in both large corporations and small businesses. She has been personally trained by Master Certified Career Coach Janine Moon by present the concepts in Moon’s book, Career Ownership: Creating "Job Security" in Any Economy. Turpel combines her extensive experience to help women business owners and independent professionals go from stressed out to streamlined, so they can spend more time doing the work they love.