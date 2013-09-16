Columbus Ohio MLS/IDX Now Available to All Agents

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The Columbus Ohio MLS (CBRMLS) IDX data feed is now available to all Agent subscribers of IDX Broker. Starting this month, September 2013, agents may choose their own IDX vendor, and are no longer required to choose their Broker’s IDX solution.



Sales Manager, Bryson Womack says, “This means you can now utilize all the powerful new IDX Platinum tools on your own website.”



Thanks to these new Columbus MLS terms, Agent members of Columbus MLS have more options when it comes time to choose an IDX vendor. Visit the Columbus MLS (CBRMLS) page for more information about how to integrate Columbus MLS into your real estate website.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .