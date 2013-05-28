Columbus Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Sullivan to Co-Direct Fellowship Program

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Columbus plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Sullivan has joined forces with Dr. Stephen Smith to co-direct a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery beginning July 2013. The fellowship is a joint effort between The Sullivan Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and The Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at The Ohio State University.



The fellowship program has been officially recognized and accredited through The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Fellowship applicants must complete an accredited residency in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, or plastic surgery. Dr. Sullivan who is board certified in facial plastic surgery, Ohio and Dr. Smith another top facial plastic surgeon Columbus will share in the one year instruction and training of the fellows. Following successful completion of the fellowship, the trainees will be fully qualified to practice all aspects of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery including facial cosmetic surgery, head and neck reconstruction, and facial trauma reconstruction.



When asked why he is involved in the fellowship program Dr. Sullivan commented, “I’ve always found it rewarding to teach young doctors, and pass on my years of knowledge and experience in facial plastic surgery.”



Dr. Sullivan and his wife, Dr. Christine Sullivan are excited to welcome the 2013 fellows to the Sullivan Centre, the Columbus plastic surgery practice they run as a team. Board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Michael Sullivan specializes in head and neck surgery as well as injectables. Dr. Christine Sullivan is board certified in plastic surgery. One of the few female plastic surgeons in Columbus, Ohio, she performs breast surgery including breast augmentation and body procedures such as liposuction and abdominoplasty surgery.



About the Sullivan Centre

The Sullivan Centre is a leading surgical environment for plastic and reconstructive surgery in the Columbus, Ohio region. Dr. Michael Sullivan, M.D., and Dr. Christine Sullivan are a husband and wife team who are both board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The Sullivan Centre offers procedures form state-of-the-art skin care treatment to cosmetic surgery, and cosmetic injections to laser hair removal. The Sullivan Centre ambulatory surgical center has been licensed by the State of Ohio and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). For more information about The Sullivan Centre and the 2013 fellowship program, please visit: http://www.sullivancentre.com/press-release/dr-michael-sullivan-dr-stephen-smith-and-ohio-state-university-division-of-facial-plastic-and-reconstructive-surgery-welcome-2013-fellows/