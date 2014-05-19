Columbus Portable Toilets Rental Offers the Ultimate Sanitary Units for Special Events

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- For any type of occasions be it formal or casual events, Columbus portable toilets rental offer a unique, comfortable sanitation for every event that is held in the city. With their dedication to service, attention to detail and unique designs, they continue to improve their rental services. Whether it is a weddings or festivals or family gatherings, they have the perfect portable toilets for any type of events. They continue to exceed their customers’ expectations because of their stellar service and their homelike amenities.



When it comes to the wide variety of concerts and local parades taking place around Columbus for special events, quality and reliable portable toilets rentals are the solution. The Columbus portable toilet rentals offer celebration toilets for these types of events. With its exceptional exteriors, these portable toilet units will not only add to the décor of the event but the users will enjoy using it. It has all the features that are found in high-end hotel restrooms such as fresh water sinks and flushing toilets, both powered with foot pumps for an ultimate sanitary experience. Nevertheless, it is often the overlooked details that actually make these portable toilets stand out, such as the floral arrangement, toilet seat covers and air freshener.



One of the top portable toilets for casual gatherings and barbecues the rental company offer is the garden head. Designed to blend impeccably with backyard scenery, this premium option includes all the features a user could possibly desire. From the fully operating sink and toilet to the incorporated convenience shelf and vanity mirror, fans of this portable restroom will feel perfect at home.



They also provide luxury restroom trailer for larger gatherings and upscale events. This option offers an ultimate experience to the users. It has features such as granite countertops, marble floors, designer touches, fully separate stalls and art work throughout.



When it comes to portable toilet rentals in Columbus, they are the ultimate option. With the best service in the industry, they have raised the bar yet again by offering uniformed professionals for restroom services. This ensures in keeping the portable sanitary units in hygienic working condition. To find further details about Columbus Portable Toilets kindly head to http://www.portabletoiletscolumbusoh.com



About Columbus Portable Toilets

Columbus Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Columbus. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Columbus, OH

Email: info@portabletoiletscolumbusoh.com

http://www.portabletoiletscolumbusoh.com