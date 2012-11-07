Com-Serve Brings the Best Cell Tower Lease Rates for All Customers

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Com-Serve, a leading website committed to helping one get most out of their cell tower lease, brings the best cell tower lease rates for all clients. They will help one understand what terms they should agree to or not agree to. Making this complicated process easy for customers and bringing the best deal for one is their main aim. Knowledgeable experts of cell tower leasing deals will help one get the best terms from the cell companies.



A cell tower carrier will throw a 6 figure number and get their client to accept it who probably weren't expecting an offer to come their way. It's their job as a sales person to get one to accept the lowest cell tower lease rates so they can be more profitable. It is the job of Com-Serve to fight for their every client and get them a more fair deal for their cell tower lease. They have a proven record of helping their clients get between 30%-50% more money for their lease when they use their services to negotiate for them.



They are a cell tower lease expert with a team of expert professionals led by David Espinosa who has a proven track record in helping customers get more money for their lease. After reviewing thousands of cell tower leases and cell site leases, they have become the industry leader covering wide range of issues within the wireless industry. Espinosa not only will help one monetize their cell tower lease but also makes sure they understand how to get the best terms of their agreement.



About Com-Serve

Com-Serve was established to provide best of class consulting services for their clients. They take pride in their ability to provide the highest quality of services regardless of the size or type of client. It was established in 1997, shortly after the 1996 Telecommunications Act. They have helped many individual landowners and organizations maximize revenues and reduce risks on a nationwide basis. To know more about their services log on to http://www.com-serve.com.