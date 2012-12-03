Com-Serve Offers Cell Tower Related Free Initial Consultation Service and Cell Site Evaluation Audits

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Com-Serve, a U.S.-based consulting firm, offers initial free consultation on cell tower related issues. The company has appropriate solutions for lease, tower, land owners and municipalities. The company specializes in assisting public and private landowners with Cell tower lease and cell site leases working with clients across the nation. Com-Serve is committed to help clients understand how to get the most out of their Cell tower lease. Com-Serve helps in evaluating as well as determining a fair market value for a cell tower. They go through each issue regarding their client's cell tower and help them achieve fair Cell tower lease rates.



Spokesperson of Com-Serve said, “Understanding what the Cell tower lease rates are and finding a Cell Tower Expert to help negotiate for you is a must in this day and age. Many buyout companies such as Landmark dividend, Black dot wireless and Unision site management have offered clients a Cell Tower Buyout agreement however the price is usually under-priced, this is where our services come into play because it's our job to fight for our clients and get them a fairer deal for a Cell tower lease. Contact us today and have one of our cell tower experts give you a free consultation.”



Com-Serve has a skilled team of cell tower lease experts who have the ability to compare what is actually on owner's rooftop versus what the cell site lease stipulates. This will help clients to have a better understanding of what is currently on the rooftop and what should be on the rooftop. It is also important for a lessee to get an idea about the latest Cell tower lease rates for his/her area and property. Com-Serve can help with the evaluation and determine a fair market value of the property one intends to give on lease to a Cell Tower company.



Com-Serve was established to provide best of class consulting services for their clients. They take pride in their ability to provide the highest quality of services regardless of the size or type of client. The company was established in 1997, shortly after the 1996 Telecommunications Act. The company has helped many individual landowners and organizations maximize revenues and reduce risks on a nationwide basis. They have helped clients in all 50 States, including Alaska and Hawaii. To know more about visit http://www.com-serve.com/