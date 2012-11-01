Com-Serve Offers Free Consultation for Fair Deal in Cell Tower Lease

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Com-Serve is a U.S.-based consulting firm that offers free consultation for fair deal in Cell Tower Lease. It is committed to helping anyone who understands how to get the most out of their Cell Tower Lease. Understanding what the Cell Tower Lease rates are and finding a Cell Tower Expert to help negotiate for their clients, Com-Serve is a one-stop solution provider.



Com-Serve's job is to fight for their client and get them a fair deal for their cell tower lease. Contacting the firm for an initial consultation is free as there is no charge unless it is confident it can get you more money for Cell Tower Leases. Most of the clients see between 30%-50% more money for their lease when they use Com-Serve to negotiate on their part.



Professionals at Com-Serve eat, sleep and breathe with cell tower lease buyout types of transactions every day and help their clients get between 30%-50% more money during cell tower lease buyout. Not only the company fetches more money for clients but also ensures that they get the most favorable terms and that they are protected from every angle. The company also understands all the ins and outs of the cell tower buyouts and can guarantee to get more money for client's cell tower lease buyout than one can on their own. It is in the best interest of the firm to get the most one can possibly get so contact them today for a free cell tower lease consultation.



About Com-Serve

Established in 1997, shortly after the 1996 Telecommunications Act, the firm was established to provide best of class consulting services to clients. It takes pride in the ability to provide the highest quality services regardless of the size or type of client. It has helped many individual landowners and organizations maximize revenues and reduce risks on a nationally and internationally. It has also helped clients in all 50 States, including Alaska and Hawaii. The company reviews thousands of Cell Tower Leases and helped close hundreds of transactions on behalf of its clients. It deals with every major company in the Cell Tower Industry and expands its reach. To know more about the firm and its services please visit: http://www.com-serve.com/ or call for free consultation on 404-245-0005