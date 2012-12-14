Com-Serve Offers Free Initial Cell Tower Lease or Buy out Consultation for Better Deals

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Com-Serve offers free initial cell tower lease or buy out consultation to clients to help them strike best deals for a cell tower lease or buyout. Consultants at the company understand all the ins and outs of the cell tower lease buyouts and guarantee more money for the cell tower lease buyout.



Com-Serve not only helps a client get more money but also make sure that a client gets the most favorable terms and protected from all angles. Landlords of wireless leased properties contemplating a cell tower lease buyout need to determine their need for cash today and also money in the future and here comes Com-Serve.



Fair market value of cellular leases should be appraised and evaluated. The problem is that average real estate appraiser usually isn't a cell phone cell tower lease expert. Cellular lease valuations and lease purchase offers can vary broadly depending on a number of influencing factors.



However, a cell tower lease buy-out may present an opportunity to property owners to immediately realize the value of their cell tower lease. If structured correctly, this can be advantageous as a properly structured buy-out can far exceed the present value of the projected rents to be received over the life of the lease.



Cell tower lease buyout consultancy from the company provides a cell tower lease Buyout Offer Analysis to property owners. This review covers any offers a property owner receives from tower companies as well as third parties looking to purchase a property owner’s existing cell tower lease.



Com-Serve was established to provide best of class consulting services to clients. Their services cover a wide range of issues within the wireless industry. They have literally reviewed over one thousand cell tower leases and cell site leases.



The organization helps individual landowners and organizations maximize revenues and reduce risks on a nationwide basis. Helping clients in all 50 States, including Alaska and Hawaii, it has reviewed thousands of Cell Tower Lease buyouts and helped close to hundreds of transactions.



About the Organization

Com-Serve is committed to helping anyone understand how to get the most out of a Cell Tower Lease. Understanding what the Cell Tower Lease rates are and finding a Cell Tower Expert to help negotiate for a client is a must in this day and age. Contact them today and have a Cell Tower lease Experts for a free consultation.



For further information visit http://www.com-serve.com .