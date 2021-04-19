Combatting COVID-19

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- As part of the ongoing global battle against the coronavirus, the Federal Council of the Swiss Government has approved a new ordinance designed to avoid issues regarding the supply of important medical goods. Swissmedic now has the ability to approve the import of essentially identical medicinal products as a short-term solution for any temporary shortage of medicinal products. Medical treatments such as Remdesivir and Propofol are among the active substances included under the Covid-19 Ordinance, with goods being allocated based on their respective availability, via the department for the Federal Office of Public Health, who are responsible for procuring these types of medical goods.



Established 2012, EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruitment agency for the Life Sciences industry, the agency's consultants are part of a 750-strong international team, who sit at the centre of a network that extends across more than 60 countries worldwide. As a firm, EPM Scientific has a very well-established database of more than a million mid-to-senior level professionals with whom they have successfully nurtured long-lasting connections throughout numerous organisations across the industry. These range from exciting start-ups to internationally renowned life science global giants. These connections act as the ideal recruitment tool, enabling EPM Scientific to deliver permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions throughout Switzerland as well as the United States and Germany. Even in the face of a global pandemic and the challenging conditions it has caused for the industry, the agency has remained resilient and risen to these challenges. Moreover, the EPM Scientific team has remained agile and effective through a combination of ongoing training and the use of best-in-class recruitment technologies. Their consultants also have an unrivalled dedication and expertise when it comes to in many aspects of the life sciences sector, including clinical development, operations, medical communications, engineering and biometrics.



The firm is part of the Phaidon International Group, thus making it the go-to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of world-leading organisations. The dedicated advisory team at EPM Scientific boast a plethora of expert industry knowledge for both local and international levels. The Swiss team, based in Zurich, have an unparalleled grasp and insight into the demands and needs of the life sciences market. At present, there are a wide variety of job openings available through EPM Scientific for hardworking and aspirational individuals. Current roles available include: Associate Director of Statistical Programming, Global Marketing Manager, VP Sales EMEA, Regional Sales Manager, Sales Representative Orthopaedic, Lab Technician, Global Market Insights Leader, Director of Biostatistics and Data Management, Senior Medical Science Liaison, Vice President of US Medical Affairs, Clinical Data Programmer, Senior Statistical Programmer Lead – Remote Based, Product Manager, Medical Director, Clinical Specialist – Respiratory, Medical Communications Manager, Quality Management System Analytics and Project Manager, to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific Zürich, Switzerland

EPM Scientific Zürich, Switzerland partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.