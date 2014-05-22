Combine Hawaii Wedding and Honeymoon: Great Times at Affordable Prices

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Ask someone to complete the sentence, "a romantic getaway to…" and they can build a quick tower of chips if bet on the next word being "Hawaii." Ask if there are many day-dreams of romance taking the shape of a couple strolling along a tropical beach, under palm trees, with an infinite sky tinted yellow and red by the sunset or if there are many future brides' ideal weddings that have them speaking the vows while backed up by a whispering Greek chorus of ocean waves.



No, if there was one place in the world that was destined to become a lodestar for the marrying and newlywed, it's Hawaii. Nature has done its part by raising these islands out of the sea, seeding them with enchanting forests, capping them with mountains for hikers, girding them with golden shorelines and painting a brilliant sky above.



At Royal Kona Resort on the Big Island, they have picked up where natural creation ended, and have built a place where couples can marry and honeymoon in as much comfort and luxury as they desire. They find it extremely rewarding to have welcomed, throughout the years, a procession of people who are having the best day of their lives.



One of the few clouds marring the sky of a Hawaii destination wedding is cost. Air fare and accommodations for one getaway are pricey enough; if one wants to get married in Hawaii, then go someplace else for honeymoon, the expenses can quickly mount.



This is why Royal Kona suggests combining the two events, and instead of holding a ceremony at home followed by a honeymoon on the Big Island, they encourage couples to come down to Hawaii to exchange rings, then stay on and enjoy an enchanting island honeymoon.



Royal Kona offers lucrative wedding specials, as well as honeymoon packages. Couples can save on their stays, and receive all manner of gifts and perks as part of their packages, courtesy of our Resort.



If not convinced yet, their recent article may be a good read.



Give it a read and then place a reservation for combined Hawaii wedding and honeymoon today!



Contact info:

Royal Kona Resort

75-5852 Alii Drive Kailua-Kona, HI 96740