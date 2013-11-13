Combined Market for Automotive HVAC and Cabin Comfort Systems Market Poise 596 Million Units and $124 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The report, "Automotive HVAC Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs), Technology (Manual and Automatic), Components and Cabin Comfort Market by Type (Power Seats, Power Windows, Heated Seats and Sunroofs)- Global Trends and Forecast to 2018", defines and segments the global automotive HVAC and cabin comfort systems market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue. The market for automotive HVAC systems is estimated to reach 104.6 million units with revenue of $38.2 billion in 2018 while cabin comfort systems" market is expected to grow to 491.1 million units and revenue of $85.7 billion by 2018.



Browse 159 market data tables and 104 figures spread through 448 pages and in-depth TOC on “Automotive HVAC Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs & HCVs), Technology (Manual & Automatic), Components & Cabin Comfort Market by Type (Power Seats, Power Windows, Heated Seats & Sunroofs)– Global Trends & Forecast to 2018”.



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Asia- Single headedly pulling the industry into the future



If there is one region which can be called the land of opportunity for the automobile industry it is Asia. Home to some of the largest automobile producing countries in the world such as China and Japan along with the growing markets like India and South Korea, Asia has been spearheading the automotive industry for the last few years and is expected to continue to lead the path in the near future. The Asian market for automotive HVAC systems and cabin comfort systems combined together is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.28% over the next five years.



Europe- On the path of recovery



The European region houses some of the most advanced automobile companies like Mercedes Benz, Audi and BMW, who have been employing HVAC and cabin comfort systems in most of their vehicle models, thus pushing the market for these technologies in the region. The market revenue for these two technologies in Europe is expected to reach $24.5 billion in 2018. The European market suffered strong set-backs at the end of last decade, when the economy went under depression. The automobile industry of the region suffered loss of production and sales volume and was rattled by the economic downturn, but the situation has started to improve and the industry has started to show strong vitals, resulting in a slow yet steady growth rate over the next five years. The industry is expected to reach the pre-meltdown levels over the course of these five years and also gain lead over the previous levels.



Americas: Emerging on top of Europe



The Americas market is growing at a much faster rate than its European counterpart and is expected to take the second spot by the end of 2018. The major reason for this being the quick recovery from the economic crisis and growing income levels of people in the region. The region comprises of markets like U.S., which has been at the pinnacle of automotive technology, and Mexico, which is a developing market with demand for low-cost, value for money vehicles. The market for these technologies in the region is expected to be fuelled by various driving forces such as rising demand for luxury vehicles and demand for maximum possible value for the buyer’s money. The market for automotive HVAC systems in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% over the next five years.



The report encompasses automotive HVAC and cabin comfort systems market in terms of volumes of installation (‘000 units) and revenue ($million) across regions such as Asia, Europe, Americas and Rest of the World (ROW). It explains the qualitative and quantitative aspects of HVAC and cabin comfort systems with respect to technologies. The HVAC market has also been described based upon vehicle type and components. All the market forecasts and estimations have been made for the year 2011 to 2018.



This report also shows an overview of the technical as well as other important aspects of the automotive HVAC and cabin comfort systems. It includes the value chain, Porter’s five forces analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles for major players in the market for these technologies.



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