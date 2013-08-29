Combustion Controls, Equipments & Systems Market Expected $118.19 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Combustion Controls, Equipments & Systems Market - By Product [Components (Boilers, Thermal Oxidizers, Incinerators, Gas Turbines), Systems, Monitoring & Control Instruments], Application & Geography (2013 - 2018)”, the value of Combustion Equipment, Controls & Systems Market was $87.87 billion in 2012, and is expected to reach $118.19 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 5.01% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse more than 89 market data tables 41 figures spread through 244 pages and in-depth TOC on "Combustion Controls, Equipments & Systems Market - By Product [Components (Boilers, Thermal Oxidizers, Incinerators, Gas Turbines), Systems, Monitoring & Control Instruments], Application & Geography (2013 - 2018)"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/combustion-equipment-market-1223.html

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Combustion Equipment, Controls & Systems Market has shown steady growth off late across various industry verticals. The major application industries covered in this report are process industries, metallurgy, cement industry, refining & petrochemicals, energy & power, and aerospace & marine. The largest among these applications is the energy & power, due to the massive growth in the number of power generation plants constructed across the world, with majority of those being in the developing countries. With recent boom in the availability of shale gas, several combined cycle power plants based on gas turbines are being constructed for co-generation. Natural gas is also emerging as the preferred fuel in thermal power plants due to its high availability and lower emissions as compared to coal. The revised emission norms have ensured that industries keep VOC and HAP emissions under check, thus, driving the emission control systems market.



The report covers the Combustion Equipment, Controls & Systems Market and all its market aspects like future opportunities, drivers, and restraints, burning issues, and winning imperatives, in detail. Major applications such as process industries, metallurgy, cement industry, refining & petrochemicals, energy & power, and aerospace & marine have been discussed in the report. This report divides the overall market into four major geographical segments: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world (ROW).



This report, based on the extensive research study on combustion equipment, controls & systems market, is aimed at identifying the entire market for various applications, and all its sub-segments, through extensively detailed classifications. This report is focused on giving a bird’s eye-view of the complete market with regards to the different application verticals, with detailed market segmentation; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by product, application, and geography. It also profiles more than 15 key players in this market. The report draws the competitive landscape of combustion equipment, controls & systems market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies that the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over their competitors.



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