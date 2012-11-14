Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Former Employee Alert: Lawsuit over Alleged Failure to Pay Overtime Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- A California-based former employee of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) filed a lawsuit in California State Court against Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) over alleged violations of California labor codes.



Those who were California based former employees of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Universal City Studios, LLC and / or Universal Studios, Inc between 2008 and present, have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated California labor codes as they allegedly failed to pay for overtime and to provide required meal and rest periods.



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reported that its annual Revenue surged from over $34.42 billion in 2008 to over $55.84 billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from over $2.54 billion in ’08 to over $4.16 billion in 2011.



Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) grew from as low as $11.63 per share in March 2009 to as high as $37.56 per share in October 2012.



