Come Across the Widest Selection of Engagement Rings at Miro Jewelers

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Miro Jewelers, one of the most renowned jewelry stores in Denver, offers a wide selection of engagement rings. Both masterfully designed and highly affordable, Miro Jewelers certainly offers engagement rings that truly stand out in terms of quality and price.



The widest Denver engagement rings collection at Miro Jewelers includes pave set rings, prong set rings, three stone rings, channel set rings, solitaire rings, halo rings, etc. The store also offers its customers with an option of customizing their own rings.



A spokesperson for Miro Jewelers mentions, “To browse or purchase these beautiful engagement rings, you can either visit our online store or showroom located in Denver. Our expert and professional staff also assist you in finding the perfect engagement ring for your spouse.”



Customers can also find other collections of jewelry products at Miro Jewelers, including wedding bands, earrings, necklaces and pendants, bracelets, fashion rings, watches, or custom jewelry.



Furthermore, this diamond jewelers in Denver leaves no ‘stones’ unturned when it comes to impressing customers. “Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed us to surpass the competition. Our years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come”, ensures the spokesperson, “At Miro Jewelers, our mission is simple - stay ethical, educated, competitive, and most importantly respectful towards our clients.”



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their unique creations for over five decades and have become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed it to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To learn more about their offerings, please visit http://www.mirojewelers.com.

Address: 231 Detroit Street, Suite B, Denver, CO 80206

Tel: 303-393-8880

Email: info@mirojewelers.com