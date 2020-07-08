Come Party at Saints & Sinners' SwingFest AC

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- SwingFest AC is coming back! Last year's kick-off event had such a great turnout that Saints & Sinners has decided to plan another go-around with a full-on annual party weekend scheduled from Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9th, 2020. Those associated with the following are encouraged to get a voucher from their respective groups or sign up on the website: Playful Friends, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Seductions Group, and more.



Both Friday and Saturday have pool parties as well as meet and greets in the itinerary starting in the morning and going throughout the evening. But the fun doesn't stop at 9 p.m. — there will be a Get Lucky Night Party as well as a Mega Foam Party on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.



Don't forget to reserve your room at Surfside Hotel — boutique lodging in the same building as Saints and Sinners! There is not another lifestyle club in the area that offers this unbeatable perk of proximity.



Saints and Sinners' Atlantic City establishment is located at 18 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Keep in mind that membership fees are required! Those interested in attending SwingFest AC should visit Saints and Sinners' Atlantic City events page to learn more about package deals and entrance fees regarding single females, single males, and couples.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Philadelphia, PA. The club offers the best swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers, and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com