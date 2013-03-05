Come See the Idaho Junior Steelheads Take on Their Opponent to Win Their Third Thorne Cup Championship

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Junior "STANLEY CUP" aka Thorne Cup will be played in McCall at the Manchester Ice & Event Center, March 28-31. Playing for their fourth season, The Idaho Junior Steelheads, two time back-to-back Thorne Cup Champions have brought the excitement and distinction of championship hockey to Idaho.



The best 16-20 year old players, worldwide, play Junior A, Tier III hockey endeavoring to achieve college scholarships and continued success in their lives. The Idaho Junior Steelheads are owned by Darrell Swigert of Eagle, ID and sponsored by the Swigert Foundation, a local philanthropic organization dedicated to helping young athletes achieve their dreams and attain their goals.



If you are an aspiring hockey player or hockey fan, for the best action-packed hockey skated in Idaho, see you in McCall at the rink! Come watch The Idaho Junior Steelheads, defending champions, skating to win their third Thorne Cup championship! "There is nothing junior about it."



For more information about The Idaho Junior Steelheads please visit us at http://www.idahojuniorsteelheads.com/