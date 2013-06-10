Comeback Company EJewelryDeals.com Returns with 35,000 Jewelry Products on Offer

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and that certainly helps E Jewelry Deals with the promise that diamonds are forever. Since they were first discovered, diamonds have been the ultimate in precious gemstones, unbreakable and everlasting they provide a symbol of unity and status for wedding or decorative rings, necklaces, earrings and more. E Jewelry Deals was once in the diamond wholesale business, but now uses those contacts in an entirely new way offering amazing jewelry designs at wholesale prices.



The newly redesigned website has a clean feel to it, with a catalogue of products that are all photographed against white to display them cleanly and efficiently. The site then lists the typical retail price of the item along with the E Jewelry Deals rate so consumers can see how much they’re saving.



The product catalogue spans eight different categories with many more subcategories, totaling over 35,000 different unique products. Customers looking for a bargain can browse the clearance section for even cheaper last-in-stock items, while those looking for engagement rings can begin browsing just one click from the homepage using the dropdown menus.



E Jewelry Deals have engineered even more value for consumers by offering free shipping within the USA and a free gift packaging service.



A spokesperson for E Jewelry Deals explained, “Our range of features on the new ecommerce site make it easier than ever for consumers to browse a huge range of beautiful designer diamond jewelry, from wedding bands to anniversary rings to special necklaces and personalized earrings. Users can browse our top 10 deals, special daily deal, popular items with other customers, and even find information on coupon codes to save even more money on our amazing range of jewelry. The new focus reflects a lot of restructuring within the company, making the best of our long term wholesale diamond connections while branching out into a new business model, and we’re determined to succeed.”



About E Jewelry Deals

E Jewelry Deals began in the wholesale diamonds industry and has since accrued over 20 years experience in the jewelry business after branching out into jewelry creation soon after. The company has offices in Florida and New York, and has just expanded its inventory to over 35,000 products. The company also has all the contacts and sources required to acquire any get piece of jewelry or diamond in the world. For more information, please visit: http://ejewelrydeals.com/