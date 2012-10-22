Comedian Tom Green Headlines First Free Online Horror Film Festival

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Zombies, maniacs, slashers, stalkers, hot girls and Comedian Tom Green headline the first online “Halloween Horror Movie Film Festival.” The festival features films by some of the best young up-and-coming directors and producers in Hollywood, whose work can be seen on “The Walking Dead,” “Funny or Die” and “Machinima.”



"At Zombie Go Boom, we don't pull any punches! We've been deemed "To Offensive" by AMC and "To Violent" for Resident Evil... so we wanted to feature movies that push the boundaries--that make you think, and, in some cases, may make you turn away from the screen." says Chuck Meré, Executive Producer of the "Halloween Horror Film Festival."



Joining the mayhem is comedian Tom Green who is known for his anything-goes run as the funniest, most unpredictable personality on MTV, and his unforgettable, deliciously loony roles in uproarious film comedies including "Road Trip" and "Freddy Got Fingered," and most recently noted for his new YouTube channel (and a world-wide comedy tour).



"I love smashing zombie heads with baseball bats and I love Zombie Go Boom," says Green.



The "Halloween Horror Film Festival" turns the film festival structure on its head by allowing fans to view the films for free right in their own homes.



"With our festival, fans get to watch the films for free, the filmmakers earn money based on the performance of their films and they never have to pay any fees. Plus, the films will be seen by an international audience. In the new digital age, we think it's a revolutionary new way to produce a film festival," says James Sweet, Executive Producer of the "Halloween Horror Film Festival."



The Filmmakers:



James Sweet: co-Creator of Zombie Go Boom TV and a 3 time Emmy Award winning producer and creative director.



Chuck Meré: co-Creator of Zombie Go Boom TV and an Emmy Award winning photographer and independent filmmaker.



Chris Mills: Owner of Silver Shamrock Lab, a full service FX shop in LA whose credits include videos for "Funny or Die," Spike TV's "Deadliest Warrior" and several feature films.



Brian Hillard: Brian is a supervisor at one of Los Angeles’ largest award winning special make-up effects companies, KNB Effects Group, Inc., and he played the "Bloated Well Zombie" in season 2 of "The Walking Dead."



Stephan Reedy: co-President of Zerofriends Films and has worked with Bad Robot, Warner Brothers and Sony. Stephen has also edited the theatrical movie trailers for Transformers, Grindhouse and Smoking Aces. He has been nominated for an MTV Movie Award and won a 2010 Eisner Award for "Popgun" anthology.



John Francis Conway: John has worked on several films in just about every department. Currently he works as an in-house Director for a Marketing Agency.



The Films:



"TOM GREEN KILLS THE WALKING DEAD" Starring Tom Green. Produced by James Sweet and Chuck Meré. It's 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot of a comedy club with Tom Green and a baseball bat... suddenly a zombie attacks you... what do you do?! You kill the bastard!



"LOVE STRUCK DEAD" directed by Chuck Meré. Produced by Chris Mills and Executive Produced by James Sweet. What are zombies? Are they autonomous monsters? Or are they more conscious of what is happening to them? Love Struck Dead is a story of never-ending true love that examines what it might be like to be separated from your soulmate, and reunited, by death.



"NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD" directed by George A. Romero. It's the Granddaddy of all zombie movies presented with a re-mastered picture and sound.



"BLOCKHEAD" directed by John Francis Conway. John, an old mason who suffers from a disease after years of working with concrete, is locked up in the family bookstore. His younger brother Dave, who takes care of John and the bookstore, moonlights as an accomplice to John's murderous habits.



"THE WINTER STALKER" Directed / Written / Produced by: Stephen Reedy.



"SKID RONIN" directed by Cig Neutron. Skid is a homeless drifter whose only friend is a stuffed dragon. See what happens when a gang of punks takes everything from someone who has nothing... it's going to get bloody!



"PANIC, FEAR" directed by John Francis Conway. When a women gets up to get a midnight snack, her most feared nightmare comes true.



"SAMARITAN" directed by Charles Wills. When a man decides to be a good samaritan and helps a stranded woman, he doesn't realize it's the beginning of the Zombie Apocalypse.



About Zombie Go Boom, LLC

“Zombie Go Boom” is produced by 3-time Emmy Award winning television creative director James Sweet and Emmy Award winning independent filmmaker Chuck Meré. "Zombie Go Boom" is fast becoming a global brand aimed at the 18-35 year old male demographic.



