Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2024 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Comerica Incorporated.



Investors who are current long term investors in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: CMA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Comerica Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CMA stocks, concerns whether certain Comerica Incorporated directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits to millions of Americans without bank accounts, that as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor's office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance, that Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instanced of fraud, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) have certain options



