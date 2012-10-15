Comfort and Style Combine at PlumbSpares Wholesale

California, Falkirk -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Certain appliances in the house are just as much comfort items as they are necessities.



Plumb Spares, one of the UK’s premier plumbing contractors, has expanded its operation to include plumbing and heating fixtures and appliance sales to the general public - http://www.onlineshop.plumbspares.co.uk/ .



“So many of our customers have asked if we’d just sell the things we install. We’ve even had smaller plumbers come to use and ask about buying the appliances and fixtures we install,” said Mac Akhtar, managing director of the new shop. “It just made good sense for us to reach back to the people reaching out to us.”



“We offer appliances from the top designers in the UK,” Mr. Akhtar said. “We have what people need to remodel a bathroom or kitchen to make it look exactly like they want it to.”



In addition to the appliances, the company offers environmental control devices from designer thermostats to water management. The website lists the current inventory as well as items going on clearance.



Items are offered in:



- Kitchen Sinks, Taps & Accessories

- Boilers & Water Heaters

- Boiler Spares

- Heating Controls

- Heating Products

- Plumbing Products



The UK’s top brands are represented across the board in these items.



“We’re only going to list, and use, products we believe in and trust. If we’re not willing to use it on our own homes, you’ll never see it for sale on our website,” Mr. Akhtar said. “Whatever we sell is going to be quality.”



Shipping is done across the UK and Northern Ireland, with additional charges placed on item shipped to outlying regions and remote Scotland. Mr. Akhtar requests you contact the company about shipping to distant parts and shipping large and heavy items.



“We don’t want you to be surprised by the cost,” he said. “While we want to sell you the products you really want, we also want you to be happy. That is our primary goal, making you happy with your purchase.



For more information www.onlineshop.plumbspares.co.uk or call 01324 871522.



Mac Akhtar, Managing Director

01324 871522

shop@plumbspares.co.uk

http://www.onlineshop.plumbspares.co.uk/