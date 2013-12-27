Comfort Dignity and Happiness at Expert Home Care for 28 Years

New Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Expert Home Care celebrates its successful senior citizen care with pride for 28 glorious years. The home care agency specializes in recruiting, hiring and giving expert live caregivers for the senior citizens who need personal attention in all health care aspects. With this as the focus, today Expert Home Care is well known as one of the top home care agencies in NJ that provides best services in the home care field, spreading happiness and the joy of living.



The relationship that the agency shares with the the patients is that of dignity, besides being professional and this has what has helped Expert Home Care deliver valuable services and have a strong hold in the health care industry. The primary service of the health care agency is to provide quality pre-screening check, however the priority alos remains to provide compassionate care by the dedicated staff that fulfill all the needs of the patients. All the caretakers are carefully screened and tested prior to the home care services and patients are ensured of a having a loving staff that also gives emotional support and takes care with love, warmth and compassion.



Expert Home Care is one of the leading agencies that provides holistic home health aide in NJ. Some of its special home care services include; guaranteed 48 hours caregivers, free home consultation, care for disabled, surgery recovery and chronic illness patients, short and long-term care and pet therapy. All health care services are available in areas of Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Hudson, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean, Somerset, Union, Warren and Union.



One of the greatest benefits of Expert Home Care is that it supports for the continuity of care and establishes a strong bond of trust between the patients and the caretakers. The home care specialist is renowned home for its services efficiently delved by home care companions and certified home care aide that ensure health and happiness of the patients till full recovery.



About Expert Home Care

There are several home healthcare in NJ and Expert Health Care is the largest provider of Home Care in New Jersey established since 1985. The owners are Certified Senior Advisors and serve local and national groups in the home care industry.