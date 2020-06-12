Comfort, Efficiency, Energy Savings—It's All Better with Bolton

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- Being a homeowner is not for the faint of heart. That's why residents across the Greater Atlanta area are teaming up with Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces. From delivering expert AC and heating services in Gwinnett County to performing thorough air duct cleaning services in Fulton County, this company offers all of the services they need to keep their homes comfy, healthy and safe!



Whether it's maintaining comfort, achieving efficiency or securing monthly energy savings, the most challenging aspects of homeownership are all easier with Bolton. In fact, as those who join this company's professional service plan discover, everything is Better With Bolton!



Better With Bolton is a preventive maintenance plan that's designed to make it easier and more affordable for HVAC equipment and fireplaces to receive the regular inspections and care they need to operate efficiently and without interruption!



Becoming a Better With Bolton member includes two service visits per year, along with:



- Priority scheduling



- Priority service at all times to ensure equipment operation



- Preferred pricing on covered equipment repairs



- After-hours priority service for breakdowns



- 10% discount on any HVAC repairs



- 10% discount on indoor air quality accessories (humidifiers, air cleaners, etc.)



- Half-price blower door infiltrometer testing (limited free appointments available for qualified customers)



- Automatic service scheduling & service reminders



- An easy way to keep manufacturers' warranties valid



Ready to enjoy exclusive membership benefits, more dependable comfort, lower energy bills and more? Sign up for Better With Bolton by contacting Bolton online or calling 678.439.6732 today. Choose between an annual or monthly plan—both of which can be cancelled at any time! That's right. Bolton doesn't require its customers to sign a crazy, binding contract.



Looking for a new air conditioner? In need of air conditioning repair service in Fulton County? Bolton is here to help! Reach out to this company today!



