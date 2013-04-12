Comfort Inn Hotel Sponsor CSU Skyline Stampede Rodeo at the B.W. PICKETT EQUINE CENTER in Fort Collins

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- It’s time to saddle up for the 2013 CSU Skyline Stampede Rodeo in Fort Collins. As a proud sponsor of the premier Rodeo at the B.W. PICKETT EQUINE CENTER in Fort Collins, Comfort Inn Hotel has announced special rates at its hotel: Comfort Inn 601 sw frontage rd Fort Collins Co 80524.



This North Fort Collins hotel invites travelers to enjoy comfortable accommodations throughout the multi-day event, which takes place March 28-31, 2013, at the B.W. PICKETT EQUINE CENTER hotel. Every stay at this CSU Skyline Stampede Rodeo hotel includes free parking, complimentary high-speed Internet access and complimentary breakfast at Newly Renovated Comfort inn hotel. Rates range between $84 and $119 per night. Those interested in the special rate must book accommodations now through www.comfortinn.com/hotel-fort_collins-colorado-CO109 .



Located just minutes from the North Fort Collins, the B.W. PICKETT EQUINE CENTER has housed the rodeo and various events for years. B.W. Pickett Arena, a $5.2 million facility, has a football field-sized indoor arena equipped with seating for 2,000 spectators, concession stands, ticket booths, faculty offices, a multimedia classroom, outdoor arena, round pens, sheds and paddocks. Recent renovations include the Kelley Bartlett Conference room and Student Lounge. he convenient and affordable Comfort Inn Hotel In Fort Collins announced the completion of several renovation projects throughout their beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado property.



Renovations at the hotel include all new carpeting in hallways and guest rooms. Additionally, guest rooms and suites have been enhanced with a fresh new look which includes new wall coverings, new bathroom counter tops and new plush beds with premium bedding. The renovation joins the recent addition of flat televisions to all guest rooms.



"We thank our loyal guests for their patience and continued patronage during our remodel. We are very excited to welcome them into the new and improved Comfort Inn & Suites in Fort Collins, Co," said General Manager and operator Dariusz Czyszczon.



About Us



For More information visit the website http://www.comfortinn.com/hotel-fort_collins-colorado-CO109



For Media Contact:

Dariusz Czyszczon

(General Manager & Operator)

Comfort Inn Hotel

601 sw frontage rd,

Fort Collins Co 80524

Tel: 970-407-0100

Email: gmcomfortinnf@lpbroadband.net

Website: http://www.comfortinn.com/hotel-fort_collins-colorado-CO109