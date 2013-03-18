Comfort Inn & Suites in Fort Collins, Colorado Completes Renovations

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The convenient and affordable Comfort Inn & Suites In Fort Collins announced the completion of several renovation projects throughout their beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado property.



Renovations at the hotel include all new carpeting in hallways and guest rooms. Additionally, guest rooms and suites have been enhanced with a fresh new look which includes new wall coverings, new bathroom countertops and new plush beds with premium bedding. The renovation joins the recent addition of flat televisions to all guest rooms.



“We thank our loyal guests for their patience and continued patronage during our remodel. We are very excited to welcome them into the new and improved Comfort Inn & Suites in Fort Collins, Co,” said General Manager and operator Dariusz Czyszczon.



Management and staff invite military, corporate and leisure travelers alike to experience the revamped accommodations at Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel in Fort Collins. For more information, call 1-970-407-0100 or visit our website at www.comfortinn.com/hotel-fort_collins-colorado-CO109



About Comfort Inn & Suites in Fort Collins, Co

Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel offers guests convenience and affordability with the added value of newly refreshed Fort Collins accommodation. Take advantage of ample freebies including a free hot breakfast buffet, free wired and wireless high-speed internet access and a free 24-hour business center. Whether visiting on vacation or business, choose from spacious guest rooms featuring large work areas and free wake-up service or sizeable suites equipped with microwaves and refrigerators. Enjoy extra savings with our Fort Collins, Colorado hotel specials. For more information, call 1-970-407-0100 or visit our website at http://www.comfortinn.com/hotel-fort_collins-colorado-CO109



Comfort Inn Hotel

601 sw frontage rd

Fort Collins Co 80524

970-407-0100

gmcomfortinnf@lpbroadband.net

Dariusz Czyszczon General Manager & Operator

http://www.comfortinn.com/hotel-fort_collins-colorado-CO109