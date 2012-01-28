‘Comfort Now Heating and Air Conditioning’ Open for Business & Ready to Serve the Tulare County Area

Visalia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2012 -- As anyone whose heater has gone out in the middle of winter knows all too well, finding a furnace repair company that will not only come out quickly to fix or install a new furnace but is also reputable, reasonable and respectful of its customers is incredibly important.



Comfort Now Heating And Air Conditioning recently opened its doors, but already the company has been getting a lot of attention for its outstanding work and great customer service in both heating and air conditioning installation.



The business serves all of the Tulare and Kings County, Calif. areas including Visalia, Hanford, Cutler, Goshen, and many other cities and towns.



Even though Comfort Now Heating And Air Conditioning is a relatively new company, it has already been a part of many jobs large and small, including diagnosing and repairing heat pumps, furnaces, and air conditioners.



“We have installed and repaired units for large commercial and residential applications,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that each and every air conditioning contractor and heating contracter who works for the company is NATE certified; the most prestigious Heating Ventilation and Air Condition technician certification.



“We have twenty years of experience installing large commercial and industrial air conditioning systems. We have all of the necessary insurances and licenses to make sure you are protected, while we are on the job site.”



For customers who are planning ahead for the spring and summer months and would like a checkup performed on their based Comfort Now Heating And Air Conditioning would be happy to help with that as well.



The company’s technicians can also help install a new air conditioner, if the old one is ready to be replaced. After carefully calculating the correct heating and cooling load to size the air conditioning system to the customer’s house or building, the technician will then verify that duct work is sized properly and is leak-free. Air flow is also adjusted, so the customer can rest assured that the new unit is delivering refreshing cool air where and when it should.



Customers who need work on their heating or cooling units are welcome to call the company for a free estimate or to schedule an appointment.



About Comfort Now Heating And Air Conditioning

Comfort Now Heating And Air Conditioning is a new company that just opened its doors in the Winter of 2011. We plan on standing out in the Tulare County community by focusing on providing excellent customer service with a friendly face and expert knowledge but still relate to you in easy to understand terms. We pride ourselves on doing the job right the first time without temporary fixes or shortcuts. For more information, please visit http://www.comfort-now.com