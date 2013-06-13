Comfort Paddling and Go Kayak Are Collaborating to Offer More Choice for Kayakers

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Comfort Paddling and Go Kayak have joined forces to offer more options to people who want to learn to kayak in Victoria BC. Two renowned companies who want to help those who want to take sea kayak lessons.



Comfort Paddlingis a company based in VictoriaBC. Apart from offering kayak lessons it also manufactures clothing for kayak users. Go Kayak is also based in VictoriaBC and offers various kayak courses. Kayak lessons are great not only for beginners but also for those who are more advanced in the sport.. Developing your skill can keep you a lot safer, and it makes Kayaking more enjoyable and less tiring. The new partnership between Comfort Paddling and Go Kayak combines the different sea kayak lessons they offer. Their sea kayak lessons include everything from learning to navigate on the sea to developing a more efficiently forward stroke, to rolling and bracing. For those who are interested in Certification, Go Kayak offers Paddle Canada Certification courses. For those who want to try aGreenland paddle, or who want to use it more effectivelyComfort Paddling has many course levels to satisfy all your needs.



There is now a growing number of people who are realizing the benefits of the time tested Greenlandpaddle. Those who offer kayak lessons have been slow to embrace the change. The Greenland Paddle does require some important changes to your technique. . As Paulo Ouellet, owner of Comfort Paddling and kayak instructor said “I think it is about time we start offering more guidance to those who want to paddle with the Greenland Paddle; I see it (Greenland paddle) becoming at least as common as the Euro blade in the near future.”



Paddling in a kayak can be an exciting sport or peaceful pastime. However, water and weather can make it dangerous and knowing how to navigate and what to do in the different weather conditions can save lives. The best way to do it is to find experts like Comfort Paddling and Go Kayak and take their courses to learn and develop good paddling techniques or improve on existing skills.



