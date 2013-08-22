Comfort Walk in Tubs Introduces Ultimate Bathing Experience

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Comfort Walk in Tubs continues to change bathing experience around the world through its innovative functions and ergonomically designed tubs and bathroom accessories. Its wide collection of tubs is perfect for all family members with different preferences and different needs. The good news is that the company takes pride in having the most affordable tubs in the United States.



All tub features are designed to exude elegance and bring comfort despite the low tag price. As the company advocates independence among elders and disabled persons, all tubs are equipped with safety features and designs that are user-friendly and prevent accidents that often take place inside the bathroom.



For people in wheelchair, getting inside the tub is no longer impossible with the company’s bestselling Wheelchair Slide in Tub. It has a specially shaped door and floor that lets a wheelchair to easily slide in and just pivot according to the user’s comfort. A Walk in Shower for the handicapped is also available.



Walk in Tub showers are also the company’s specialty as it transforms already functioning bathtubs into a more functional walk in shower using nothing but its breakthrough technology, the TubCut Technology.



Other bestselling tubs include the Oversized Soaking Tub, perfect for deep soaking with extreme relaxing and massaging experience; Compact Walk in Tub, a freestanding tub that is very small and compact yet elegant and comfortable; Premium Acrylic Tub for that ultimate class that does not hurt in the pocket; Triple Gel Coat Tub that comes at various styles and accessories; and Two-Seater Bathtub that is perfect for couples who want to share the bathing experience together.



Located in Southern California, customers can conveniently consult the company’s sales officers any day of the week with a free advice and estimate. Residents all over the country can also experience the ultimate bathing experience as it has installation partners nationwide.



All bathtubs and seals have limited lifetime warranty while all remaining accessories come with a long 10-year warranty.