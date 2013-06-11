Comfortable Camping Trips with Excellent Motorhomes

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Vacation usually means taking time off from the regular schedules and the monotonous work at home or office. Be it kids, parents or friends they need time out once in a while. And what better way to spend time with the loved ones and friends than renting a RV and going into the unexplored part of the world. Smith RV Rentals offer just the right vehicles for the unique camping needs of many campers across the state. These motorhomes Houston are excellent ways to stay at home away from home. Campers can definitely have the opportunity to travel in luxury with some of the most comfortable RVs in the place. They offer top quality RVs so that the road trips do not get messy.



A long road trip on an RV is definitely a dream vacation for many. And this dream is made more comfortable by the Smith RV Rentals when they offer motorhomes will all the amenities that campers would find in a normal home. Features such as toilets with showers, color televisions with DVD Players, Refrigerators, Stove and Microwaves, Coffee makers and water heaters, Central heating and air conditioning, basement storage, AM/FM Radio and so on are some of the basic features. When it comes to the technical features the motorhomes Houston come with 4 KW generators, auxillary battery, 60 gallons of unleaded fuel tank and 15 gallon propane tank. And these homes run on automatic transmission.



These motorhomes come in different variations such as those with a 6 passenger capacity and 8 passenger capacity. It depends on the campers as to which type of RV they want to choose. And since there are thousands of campgrounds in US, campers can choose to either opt for private as well as national or state parks as their camp sites. Most of the camp sites have the basic facilities such as recreation rooms, convenience stores, sewage hook-ups, electricity, water and so on. Camping information can be found from Smith RV Rentals who would not only provide the campers great RVs but also guide them with their trip. The campers however need to go through the rules and regulations of hiring an RV. This is for their own safety and security because they are ideally camping in remote areas and it is better to follow all safety rules.



To know more about RV Rentals visit www.smithrvrentals.com



About http://smithrvrentals.com

Smith RV Rentals, www.smithrvrentals.com based at Houston, Texas is a RV Rental Company and is serving the entire Houston area since 1977. They rent only clean and elegant motor homes for campers who are looking at highly reliable services. They offer the Forest River Sunseeker model which is available in 4 sizes starting from 6 to 8 passenger occupancy. This company rents out only quality models of Recreational Vehicles to all their campers so that they do not face any kind of difficulty during their trip.



Media Contact

SMITH RV RENTALS

Address: 540 W. Gulf Bank Rd. Houston, TX 77037

Phone: 281-447-4263

Website: www.smithrvrentals.com