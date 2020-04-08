Comfy Bedrooms by Lereen.com with High Quality Linens and More

Prachathipat, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Lereen International, a reputed bedding company in Bangkok is pleased to feature the widest range of bed linen and Bedroom accessories at fair prices and guaranteed satisfaction. All the products are made up of high quality fabrics to match the superior comfort found only at luxury hotels and resorts. Apart from retail sales, the store also specializes in wholesale custom made-to-order bedsheetst, toppers and bed sets for hotels and resorts.



Their range of pillows are extremely popular amongst the customers. Their premium and TC models are made up of Microgel Hollowfiber 3D for a soft and fluffy feel. The pillows are dust resistance and offer good heat dissipation to keep the head and body cool during extreme temperatures. Each model of pillows can be customized according to the softness and weight of fibers such as the Extra Soft, Pillow LeSoft, LeComfy Pillows and LeFerme Pillows. The site also offer care instructions and more information for their customers.



Lereen International is a company featuring the widest range of bedding online and offline. Their product range includes Bedding sets, pillows, linens, toppers, duvets, towels, robes and other bedroom accessories.



