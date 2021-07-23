Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Comic Book Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Comic Book Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Warner Media, LLC (United States),Marvel Worldwide Inc. (United States),Toei Company, Ltd. (Japan),Mirage Studios (United States),Image Comics (United States),Dark Horse Comics (United States),Charlton Comics (United States),Fawcett Publications (United States),Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd. (Japan),Shueisha Inc. (Japan),Kodansha Ltd. (Japan),IDW Publishing (United States),Futabasha Publishers Ltd. (Japan)



Definition:

A comic book which is also commonly known as a comic magazine is a form of publication that comprises of the comicâ€™s art in the form of a sequential juxtaposed panel which signifies individual scenes. The panels are most often complemented by the descriptive writing style and narration, generally, the dialog that is enclosed in the word balloons is a symbolic form of the comics art. Japan is said to be the largest market for comic books. By 1995, the manga market in Japan was esteemed to be at an approximate value of USD 6 to USD 7 billion having annual sales of 1.9 billion. The greatest comic book publisher in the United States is the manga distributor Viz Media, which is followed by the DC Comics and further by the Marvel Comics. Apart from Japan, the major comic book market is said to be in France, wherein the Franco-Belgian comics and the Japanese manga represents a total of an approximation of 40% of the market, that is further followed by the American comics having an approximate of 10% of the market share.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Comic Book Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Rising Demand for Kids Friendly Non-Fiction Comic Books

Increase in the Demand for the Comics Books Having Hands-on Activities



Market Drivers:

Rising awareness of early learning is driving the market. With the increasing usage of mobile devices and internet services that are providing an ease of accessibility to the comic books online. Also, the growing inclination of the people towards the online reading platforms is contributing towards the increasing awareness among individuals.



Challenges:

Prolonged Reading may Cause Eye Strain

Availability of Substitute Products



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of E-Books and Personalized Comic Books

Government Initiatives for Reading and Improving Vocabulary are Boosting the Market Growth



The Global Comic Book Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Science Fiction, Fantasy, Action/Adventure, Horror, Humor, Romance, Others), Application (Individual, Commercial), Distribution Channels (Online, Book Stores, Wholesalers, Others), End-User (Kids, Adults), Age Group (3 to 5 years, 6 to 8 years, 9 to 12 years)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



