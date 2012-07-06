Rhode Island Comic Con Announces Legendary Voice Actor As Guest of Honor

Providence, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Rhode Island’s first comic book and media convention, scheduled for November 3 and 4 made their biggest guest announcement to dat. Legendary voice actor Billy West will be attending the comic book and media event, taking place at the Rhode Island Convention Center.



West launched his career in the early 1980s performing daily comedic routines on Boston's WBCN. He left the radio station to work on the short-lived revival of Beany and Cecil. He was also a writer and cast member on The Howard Stern Show during the early to mid-1990s, where he gained nationwide fame with his impersonations of Larry Fine and late Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott. West created the characters of Ren & Stimpy, as well as being known for Doug and most recently, Fry and Dr. Zoidberg on Futurama.



The two-day convention debuts with a myriad of guests from comics, movies, animation, wrestling and television. Guests joining Billy West include the first New England Battlestar Galactica Reunion with Dirk Benedict (Sarbuck), Richard Hatch (Apollo), Noah Hathaway (Boxey), Herb Jefferson Jr. (Boomer), Anne Lockhart (Sheba), Felix Silla (Lucifer) and Laurette Spang (Cassiopea). From the Star Trek franchise, John DeLancie (Q) and Gary Graham (Soval) will be appearing as well. Other fan favorites scheduled to appear include Nicholas Brendon (Xander from Buffy), Peter Mayhew (the legendary Chewbacca), Lee Meriwether (Catwoman), Mark Goddard (Maj. Don West from Lost in Space), Gil Gerard (Buck Rogers) and the “No Soup for You” Larry Thomas from Seinfeld. Over a dozen others are slated to appear. Over 100 comic book artists are lined up to attend as well.



Some of the events attendees will experience over the course of the weekend include a Magic the Gathering tournament on Saturday and a Pokemon tournament on Sunday. Scheduled for Saturday also is a special viewing of CODE NAME: BLAST OFF, the story behind the legend GI Joe with Tristan and Ron Rudat. Sunday’s events feature a game of CLUE with the original cast of the VCR/board game and a Costume Contest for kids and adults. Rhode Island Comic Con is also participating in the SUPERCON 2K Video Game Competition. The competition will continue throughout the entire weekend. RICC has also teamed up with the Make A Wish foundation and a portion of the convention’s proceeds and a special auction will benefit the foundation.



Rhode Island Comic Con is being produced and organized by Altered Reality Entertainment. For the past three years, the entertainment company has been producing events including the Southcoast Toy and Comic Show and the Southcoast Paranormal and Psychic Faire. Current sponsors of RI Comic Con include Dave & Busters, Boston Area Toy Collectors Club, Gamer Soda, Papa Gino’s and GameStop-Providence. Tickets to RI Comic Con are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. For more information on Rhode Island Comic Con, visit www.ricomiccon.com or on Facebook.



Rhode Island Comic Con

November 3 & 4, 2012

Rhode Island Convention Center

1 Sabin Street

Providence RI