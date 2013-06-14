Coming Soon: BAFTA-Nominated Danny King's 13th Novel Infidelity for Beginners

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- June 13th The book's 'hero', Static Caravan magazine editor, Andrew Nolan, is an ordinary guy in a safe and ordinary life, but like millions of others he daydreams about adventure and escape without realising the consequences. In these sex and celebrity-obsessed times it's easy to forget what we have, and that only a few short generations ago a safe and ordinary life was the dream itself. Unfortunately, it is human nature to not appreciate what we've got until it's taken from us so this is what life has in store for Andrew. To escape the drudgery of his working week Andrew loses himself in his daydreams about zombie Armageddon, deep-sea aliens and the sexual intrigues of his friends and colleagues. However, one such fantasy begins to take on a very real shape when he notices his young, attractive and vibrant secretary, Elenor, making eyes at him from across the partition. Or is she? Is it all in his imagination or is Elenor just teasing him to relieve her own monotony? It's difficult to tell, especially for someone with Andrew's limited experience. Married to his university sweetheart for more than eight years Andrew can count the number of women he's known on one hand - and still have a couple of fingers left over to scratch his disappointment with. He had his chances in the dim and distant past but he missed them all. Does he dare miss this one as well? If indeed, there even is a chance to be missed. If only Elenor would give him a clearer sign. Andrew Nolan is not a bad man; he's just a man, with all the faults and frailties that go with that. But this is also his greatest strength, for it's only when things are at their worst that Andrew will finally be at his best.



About Danny King: Danny King is an award-winning writer of novels and screenplays. Born in Slough in 1969, he excelled at under-achieving and left school aged 16 with no qualifications. He spent the first seven years hod carrying on various building sites before realising his daydreams were likely to stay just that unless he did something about them. Aged 23 he went back to school and completed an Access (to higher education) course at his local college, then went on to study journalism at The London College of Printing (now The London College of Communication). He worked on various magazines including Paul Raymond's flagship title, Mayfair, for which he was briefly editor, before his writing career finally took off. In 2001, after 12 years of trying he got his first book published (by Serpent's Tail). The Burglar Diaries won the 2002 Amazon.co.uk Bursary Award for best first novel and was adapted (also by Danny) into the 2007 BBC Three sitcom, Thieves Like Us. He has written a dozen more novels, including Blue Collar, for which he was short-listed for the 2010 Melissa Nathan Award for Comedy Romance - the only comedy romance award in the UK. He also co-wrote the screenplay (with Dexter Fletcher) for the 2012 movie, Wild Bill, for which they won The Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award (Best First Feature) and were this year nominated for a BAFTA (Outstanding Debut). He now writes full-time and lives in Chichester with his wife and two children. He is available for interview, either by telephone or email, and still has a hod if you need any bricks loaded out. Twitter: @dannyking14



