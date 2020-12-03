Command and Control Systems Market to Be Worth USD 44.76 Billion by 2027 : The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- The Global Command & Control Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 44.76 billion by 2027, as per the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors impacting the market growth include surging geospatial intelligence usage, prevalent cybercrimes encompassing data breaches within the networks of confidential governing bodies, escalating tensions and threats in asymmetric welfare, and increasing investments in defense agencies and foreign intelligence platforms, among others.



Furthermore, greater prominence of the common operating picture (COP) with regard to military operations, and advanced capabilities of information dominance, decision advantages offered by command and control systems, and battlefield awareness, are critical factors behind the growth of this market. Moreover, the increasing use of space-based command and control infrastructure, as well as smart city command center applications, are projected to propel market growth.



The Global Command & Control Systems Market is speculated to remain relatively competitive and highly fragmented, consisting of small start-ups & medium enterprises and large organizations. In the analysis period, the surging need for technological development and diversification of offered products provide key players with various growth opportunities.



Further key findings from the report suggest

- In May 2020, BAE Systems completed the acquisition of Airborne Tactical Radios from Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition was intended to help bring game-changing electronic mission and control solutions to its customers.

- The Defense Intelligence segment is growing with a significant CAGR of 6.3% through the forecast period, owing to the higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, information fusion & data analytics, reconnaissance, surveillance, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

- The Asia Pacific, led by China, Japan, India, and South & North Korea, is dedicating a significant budget for defense grooming purposes as well as commercial applications. Moreover, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, and economic development, along with the progress of the technological industry, will help propel the Command & Control Systems market enforcement.

- Key players in the market include BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Elbit Systems, Leonardo S.p.A., and General Dynamics, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Command & Control Systems Market on the basis of application, platform, component, end-user, and region:



- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Military Commands

o Government Critical Infrastructure

o Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

o Industrial Commands

o Transportation System

o Commercial Commands

o Others



- Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Airborne

o Land

o Joint

o Naval

o Space



- Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Services

o Products



- End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Air force

o Army

o Defense Intelligence

o Navy

o Commercial Services



- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

o Europe

1. Russia

2. U.K.

3. Germany

4. France

5. BENELUX

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. North Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. U.A.E.

3. Israel

4. Rest of MEA



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/command-and-control-systems-market



