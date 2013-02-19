CommBadge, 'Star Trek' - Inspired Personal Communicator for iPhone and Android Launches on Indiegogo

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- CommBadge is a new and innovative device which has set out to change the universe of hands-free mobile communication. The device is a patent pending wearable speakerphone for both the iPhone and Android platforms. CommBadge allows for hands-free access to Siri and Google Now voice command functions seamlessly.



Using the latest state-of-the-art noise canceling chipset, the device is able to deliver outstanding voice quality while minimizing background noise. The proprietary, directional and personalized speaker technology within CommBadge allows for truly crystal clear hands-free communication. Unlike a Bluetooth headset, people around the wearer can tell they are on a call, and not directly speaking to them, but they cannot discern their conversation. The device is simple to use, highly effective, and packaged in a tiny and beautiful minimalist design.



The next generation replacement for a Bluetooth headset is here, CommBadge has no limitations and can be worn in many configurations. Apart from being able to talk to CommBadge and control their smartphone's voice control features, users will also be able to speak to friends or family while driving or walking hands-free. The device is not just limited to personal use though, as CommBadge currently features two business models which also come included with ID badge holders. The CommBadge device fits securely onto a shirt and remains there, hassle free, and most importantly ear-free.



CommBadge can also remind users that they have forgot their phone. CommBadge is an innovative technology, and there is currently no other product on the market that’s remotely similar in nature to the complex functionality that CommBadge can offer for both personal and business use.



To launch CommBadge, an Indiegogo crowd funding campaign has begun. This revolutionary technology has been researched, designed and final prototypes have been built. However, in order for full worldwide production to commence, CommBadge needs investment from the public and private investors. For example, those who contribute $75 will receive the Galactic Black CommBadge Classic, once launched.



To learn more about CommBadge, interested folks may visit the Indiegogo page and view their promotional video and help make CommBadge a reality. The fund raiser can also be found here: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/324862/x/800428



Contact:

Charles Krimstock

CommBadge Technologies LLC.

(949) 415 8150