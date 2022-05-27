New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- The Latest Released Commerce Cloud market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Commerce Cloud market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Commerce Cloud market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (United States), Apttus (United States), Episerver (United States), Oracle (United States), Magento (United States), Shopify (Canada), BigCommerce (United States), Digital River (United States), Elastic Path (Canada).



Brief Summary of Commerce Cloud:

Commerce Cloud is the world's leading B2C and B2B commerce solution. Commerce Cloud is a multi-occupant, cloud-based business platform that enables brands to make insightful, collective purchasing experiencing over all channels smartphones social, web, and store. Commerce Cloud enables brands to dispatch sooner, become quicker, and achieve more clients. Utilizing the intensity of the cloud, the innovation helps businesses create innovative customer experiences that drive transformations and motivate brand loyalty amongst customers. With cutting-edge digital technology imbued into the very texture of the platform, it empowers businesses to have 1-to-1 personalization without the requirement for data scientists. This has led to significant growth of the global commerce cloud market in the forecast period. According to AMA, the Global Commerce Cloud market is expected to see growth rate of 25.14% and may see market size of USD27.23 Billion by 2026.



Market Drivers:

- Growing Need to Optimize Operational Efficiencies

- Rising Focus of Organizations Toward Optimizing Customer Experience



Market Trends:

- Individuals Incline Toward Purchasing their Staple Goods from the Solace of Their Homes



Market Challenges:

- Difficulty in Choosing the Right Solution



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Need to Manage Multiple Storefronts

- Growing Instances of Businesses Moving Online



The Global Commerce Cloud Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Electronics, Furniture, and Bookstores, Grocery and Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Fashion and Apparel, Quick Service Restaurants, Travel and Hospitality, Beauty and Cosmetics), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Component (Platform {B2B, B2C}, Services {Training and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance})



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Commerce Cloud Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Commerce Cloud Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Global Commerce Cloud Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Latest Market Insights:

Recently, IBM has announced a strategic partnership with Salesforce, a global Customer Relation Management (CRM) leader. The partnership integrates IBM Cloud and Watson services with Salesforce Quip and Salesforce Service Cloud Einstein; this enables them to connect with customers and collaborate effectively with deeper insights.



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Commerce Cloud Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Commerce Cloud Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



