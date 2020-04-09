Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Eaton, GE, Honeywell International, Meggitt

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Aircraft aftermarket parts play a significant role in the maintenance and repair of an operational aircraft fleet. The high cost of fleet replacement and loss of revenue caused due to aircraft on ground (AOG) situations are the prime factors that are increasing the demand for aftermarket parts.



Our industry research analysts have estimated that regions in EMEA will contribute significantly to the growth of the commercial aftermarket services market throughout the predicted period. Mature aviation markets offer high flight connectivity and high growth opportunities, driving the growth potential of the aircraft parts suppliers. According to our market research analysts, the MRO parts account for major shares of the commercial aftermarket services market.



The global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=85169



Segment by Key players:

- Eaton

- GE

- Honeywell International

- Meggitt

- Rockwell Collins

- United Technologies



Segment by Type:

- MRO Parts

- Rotable Scrap Replacement Parts

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Wide Body Aircraft

- Narrow Body Aircraft



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=85169



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Forecast

4.5.1. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=85169



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.