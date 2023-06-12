Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Eaton

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

AAR (United States), A.J. Walter Aviation Limited (United Kingdom), Aviall (United States), Eaton (Ireland), GE AVIATION (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Meggitt PLC (England), Parker Hannifin Corporation (United States), Meggitt PLC (United Kingdom), Collins Aerospace (United States), Kellstrom Aerospace (United States), BE aerospace (United States)



Scope of the Report of Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts

The aircraft aftermarket parts are mostly used in the maintenance and renovation activity on an airplane after it is manufactured. Aircrafts needs the parts as it remain in service for many years, and also due to the strict regulations, which needs to be maintained and repaired at several intervals and it requires a reliable supply chain of aftermarket parts to prevent Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations. Aftermarket parts are mainly utilized for MRO activities and also as Rotable Scrap Replacement. Aftermarket parts are manufactured by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).



On APRIL 9, 2019 Boeing announced it has expanded supply chain offerings with Used Serviceable Material Capability (USM). USM provides customers with a convenient and cost-efficient alternative to brand-new parts, offering high-quality recertified parts harvested from retired aircraft.



On April 8, 2019 BASF and AAR have signed an agreement to serve the aircraft ozone and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) converter market which will provide improved airplane cabin air quality and healthier conditions for passengers and crew. The collaboration of the two industry leaders BASF and AAR will extend the availability of Deoxo ozone and ozone/VOC converters and better service customers around the world.



On March 9, 2019 AJW Group has announced an expansion to its spares support services with Latvian charter airline, SmartLynx Airlines.



The Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (MRO Parts, Rotable Scrap Replacement Parts, Other), Application (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts), Component Type (Airframe, Engine, Interior, Cockpit Systems, Other)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Fleet of Commercial Aircraft and Aging Military Aircraft Fleets

- Increase in Number of Aircraft

- Rising Demand for Air Travel in Emerging Economies



Market Drivers:

- Increase in Inventory Costs of Spare Parts for the Airlines

- Growing Use of Narrow-Body Aircrafts



Market Trend:

- Introduction of 3D Printing Technology

- Rising alternatives to OEMs



What can be explored with the Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



