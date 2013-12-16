Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Commercial Aircraft Market in Japan 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Japan is a potential market for the manufacture of commercial aircraft parts and MRO services. Currently, there is no company in Japan that completely manufactures commercial aircraft. Thus, the country relies on the import of commercial aircraft from other regions such as North America and Europe. However, there are some vendors in Japan that manufacture commercial aircraft parts for Airbus SAS, The Boeing Co., Bombardier Inc., and Embraer SA. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is one such player in the country; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is in the process of manufacturing MRJ, which is expected to be launched in the market in the coming few years.

The Commercial Aircraft market in Japan is expected to grow at a steady rate during the period 2014-2018. The manufacturing of aircraft parts has gained momentum in the recent years and the demand for aircraft parts is expected to increase in the coming years. The Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.93 percent. The Commercial Aircraft Parts Manufacturing market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.29 percent during the forecast period. The MRO market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.82 percent during the forecast period.



Source: TechNavio Analysis

There are several factors driving the growth of the Commercial Aircraft market in Japan. One such factor is the increase in the demand for aircraft parts manufacturing. Rising air passenger traffic is expected to fuel the domestic aircraft parts manufacturing activities in the country. In addition, the rise in the demand for LCCs would lead to higher demand for commercial aircraft in Japan.

Despite the presence of the growth drivers, the Commercial Aircraft market in Japan is hampered by some challenges such as the fluctuating jet oil prices and heavy reliance on the import of commercial aircraft. There is no company in Japan that completely manufactures commercial aircraft, which forces domestic airline companies to rely on the import of commercial aircraft. In addition, the current economic slowdown in Japan hinders the growth of the Commercial Aircraft market in Japan.

Despite the presence of these challenges, the Commercial Aircraft market in Japan is witnessing some emerging trends. One of the key trends is the increase in the demand for LCCs. Low-cost airlines are expected to gain more market share if any regulatory changes happen in favor of the Aviation industry in Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Mitsubishi Heavy industries, Kawasaki heavy Industries, GE Engine Services, IHI, and JAL Engineering Co Ltd



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