This report presents a complete market study of the global commercial airport baggage handling system (BHS) market from 2013 to 2020. It also provides the factors that drive the market, the challenges the market face, and the restraints that impact the growth of the baggage handling process market and its industry.



This report presents a complete market study of the global commercial airport baggage handling system (BHS) market from 2013 to 2020 covering sorting systems (Barcode Systems, RFID Systems, and Vacuum Systems), belts (Flat, Angular, and Vertical), and geography (North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).



The factors that affect the baggage handling system market are terminal expansions, increasing number of airports, increasing air passenger traffic, and increasing requirement for efficient transportation. However, the commercial aviation industry is growing due to the growth of international trade, a rise in tourism travel, and changes in government policies, which lead to the entry of foreign players (FDI-Foreign Direct Investment) in the commercial aviation market. This growth results in increasing the competition among commercial aviation companies, for both manufacturers and suppliers.



Civil Aviation is the rising arm of the global airport infrastructure that plays a prominent role in providing connectivity. The global airports are open for expansions and modernization programs to meet the international standards, which will drive the BHS market. The airport modernization can be due to the existing technology turning obsolete and an increase in the passenger traffic of the airport.



In the current scenario, the expansion of the existing airports and new terminals are being built to meet the present as well as the future passenger demand. Irrespective of the factors that affect the market demand, the global baggage handling system market is experiencing a surge in demand, attributed to a rise in airline passengers, airline operators, and the airport as an independent unit.



The BHS market is expected to grow due to a cross-industry effort that drives technology innovations such as advancements in bag scanning, handling, sorting, and tracking in order to avoid congestion at airports during the peak hours. Irrespective of these advancements, the market is expected to experience a slow growth rate. An introduction of early bag stores and smart mobile devices for key operational staff has improved the handling/transfer of the baggage system by providing a better segregation of bags with short connection times.



Scanning the bar-code or the RFID tags on the bag-tag, either on handheld scanners or via an automatic reader array in the baggage handling system is another technological notification in this industry.



It is expected that over a period of time, RFID tags will face high demand as it will take the industry by storm; the only disadvantage would be that the staff will be removed as it will be an unmanned counter, where a passenger can just drop his/her bag and do a self-check-in. The need for efficient systems drives the requirements of BHS, which can manage the movement of the customer/airline baggage in and out of the check-in and checkout points at the airports. The roles of a BHS have increased significantly, with developments of these new technologies and improved systems. With the advancement of these technologies it is expected that the BHS market will grow further due to the inevitable need of future and existing airports to serve their customers efficiently.



