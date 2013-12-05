Commercial Airport Lighting Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Lighting is an important safety aspect for airports to facilitate night flying and create ambience at terminals for customers. Also, airport lights play an important role in facilitating landings during the night. In general, the type of aircraft decides the type of lights used. With the increased number of aircrafts worldwide and increased scope of the traveling and tourism sector, various new airports projects are coming up. Therefore, the airport lighting market is booming.



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Along with the best lights for aircraft landing, it has become essential to create cost-efficient lights demanded by the airport owners for cutting costs. Airports receive LEED Gold Certification for energy-efficient lighting.



The commercial lighting market is segmented into:



- Terminal Lighting-Important for ambience, most expensive

- Airside Lighting- - Landside Lighting



Along with the existence of major players, many new entrants are investing in this market. Moreover, with an increase in demand for commercial aircrafts in countries such as India, China, Africa, and Russia, this market is expected to grow at a faster pace than in countries like the U.S. and the U.K. where infrastructure is well developed.



The global increase in the number of aircrafts, airports, and the demand for cost-efficient lighting are the drivers for this market. Lack of management and discrepancies among airport authority and lack of funds can be restraints for this market. Managing airport lights efficiently and effectively to minimize the cost of energy utilized is the challenge for airport authorities.



Some of the major players in this market are Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Philips, Avlite Systems, Siemens Ag, Goodrich Lighting Systems, Cooper Industries, Airfield Lighting, Safegate, Manairco Inc, GE, Astronics, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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