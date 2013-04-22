Commercial Airport Lighting Market Worth $244.3 Million by 2018 with a CAGR of 6.07%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Commercial Airport Lighting Market (Terminal, Airside & Landside)(2013 – 2018)", authored by MarketsandMarkets , the total airport lighting market is expected to reach $244.3 Million by 2018 with a CAGR of 6.07%.



The Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market based on data collected and researched; assumptions were made with the help of primary sources who had given their insights on frequency and distribution of the lifecycles of fixtures used in airports, based on which we were able to estimate for all the markets covered in this report.



The major market share would be primarily in Middle East and Europe. It is mainly because of the high level of investment that is prevalent in this region. Terminal lighting will be more expensive among the other two categories as the number of lights present in a terminal building is far beyond imagination. Followed by the Airside light fixture that is airfield lighting and lastly Landside lighting.



Middle East, EU and APAC will be the regions where a lot of projects are going on and some are in the pipeline of execution. Each region has its own uniqueness of architecture, lighting systems inside the terminal building and most important of all the square meter area of the terminal. For an airport lighting consultant it is of great importance to understand the lighting needs of that particular airport, and give them the best efficient systems. In todays world, airports being certified with LEED certification and cutting down on electricity costs seems to be of high importance to the airport owners.



The global Commercial Airport Lighting Market revenue can be expected to grow from $909.9 million in 2013 to $1,221.7 million by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 6.07% from 2013 to 2018. Middle East commanded the largest share of the commercial airport lighting market revenue in 2013 at $496.9 million; and can be expected to reach $669.7 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2013 to 2018.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market based on:



This report covers the Commercial Airport Lighting market by:



- Terminal Lighting,

- Airside Lighting &

- Landside lighting



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analyses of the airport lighting market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report draws the competitive landscape of the airport lighting market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and future developments the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over the competitors.



